WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Watervliet Police confirmed to NEWS10 that there was a shooting in the area of 620 24th Street in Watervliet. One male was reportedly shot and police are now saying this is a homicide.

Police have one person in custody and there is no threat to the public.

This incident is ongoing and more details will be released. Stick with NEWS10 for more updates.