1 dead after hot-air-balloon accident in Vermont

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police said on Thursday, July 15 in the town of Bradford, Vermont, a hot-air-balloon accident resulted in one death to the pilot.

Four passengers and a pilot took off in the hot air balloon sometime in the afternoon heading towards Post Mills Airport.

During the ride, the balloon began to descend and briefly touched down in a field. When contact was made with the ground, the basket tipped and a passenger fell out, and the pilot became entangled in gear affixed to the balloon. The balloon then began to re-ascend and the pilot was trapped underneath the basket. While the balloon was in the air the pilot would eventually fall to his death at a field off Waits River Road

The balloon continued north for about 1.5 miles until it became caught in a grove of trees. The other three passengers were then able to safely exit the balloon.

Police are withholding the identity of the deceased pilot pending notification of relatives. His body is being transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.