ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police said, one person is dead after a fatal Northway, northbound crash just south of the Twin Bridges. The crash took place on Sunday, at about 4:46 a.m., after the driver’s car Megi Hamza, 18, of Guilderland, 2006 Toyota Corolla became disabled in the center lane.

According to police, a 72-year-old Glens Falls man was traveling northbound in his 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe on the right and changed into the middle lane to avoid a tractor-trailer. Police said the tractor-trailer had stopped alongside Hamaz, to assist with its hazard lights on.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe failed to observe Hamza had stopped in the center lane and crashed into the rear of the car. Hamza was transported to Albany Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Police said the Glens Falls man was also taken to Albany Medical Center for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. The accident remains under investigation.