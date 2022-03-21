LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy-Schenectady Road from Swatling Road to Pierson Avenue was closed to all traffic for over an hour Sunday night after a car versus pedestrian crash. Lieutenant Robert Donnelly of the Colonie Police Department said Ammar Salih, 38, of Latham was headed eastbound on the road when he hit Daniel Minehan, 75, of Troy. The crash took place around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, Minehan was not in a crosswalk and was walking in the roadway when he was hit. The crash does not appear to be the fault of the driver.

Colonie EMS was working close to the scene and quickly diverted after hearing of the incident. Unfortunately, Minehan was pronounced dead on scene.

Salih did have one passenger in the car with him at the time of the crash, who was unharmed. The Colonie Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash. At this point, it appears pedestrian error and environmental factors were factors in the crash. Police ask that anyone with information on the crash contact them at (518) 782-2620.