1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash on I-87 in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police reported a fatal crash that occurred on I-87 in Albany.

On Sunday, July 25 at around 4:20 p.m., State Police were dispatched to investigate a serious injury crash on I-87 northbound, on the off-ramp to exit 21A (I-90 Berkshire Connector) in the town of Coeymans.

When an investigation took place at the scene, it was revealed that the driver of a 2005 Honda Civic stopped their vehicle in the exit lane for an unknown reason. A 2021 Ford F150, driven by Geraldine V. Sprague, 21, of Montgomery, was traveling northbound on I-87, exited at 21A, and struck the Honda Civic in the rear.

Sprague was transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition. The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene by the Albany County Medical Examiner and transported to Ellis Hospital. Their name is being withheld until their next of kin is notified.

The crash was reconstructed by the New York State Police Troop G Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and remains under investigation.