1 critically ill in Warren County COVID update for Nov. 14

News
Posted: / Updated:
Warren County

Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as 55 recoveries. As of Sunday, the County was monitoring a total of 475 active coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, 17 people are being treated in the hospital, one more than Saturday. One is critically ill, and the remainder has a moderate illness. One other is moderately ill outside of the hospital. All of Sunday’s cases involved the community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Sixteen of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 1,059 of 44,499 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Warren County Health Services continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19 transmission, with the majority of its new cases arising from household/family exposures, workplace exposures, and indoor events/gatherings. Those who plan to attend gatherings in the coming weeks or who come in close contact with co-workers should take steps to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Those who plan to attend gatherings in the coming weeks or who come in close contact with co-workers should take steps to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Upcoming vaccine clinics run by Warren County include:

  • Monday, November 15, North Warren Central School, second doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 16, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first doses.
  • Friday, November 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be announced.
  • Tuesday, November 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. first doses and booster doses.

The county sent out a reminder that vaccines for children ages 5-11 are becoming available. Local pediatricians and pharmacies are both offering doses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19