1 critically ill in Warren County COVID update for Nov. 14

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as 55 recoveries. As of Sunday, the County was monitoring a total of 475 active coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, 17 people are being treated in the hospital, one more than Saturday. One is critically ill, and the remainder has a moderate illness. One other is moderately ill outside of the hospital. All of Sunday’s cases involved the community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Sixteen of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 1,059 of 44,499 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County Health Services continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19 transmission, with the majority of its new cases arising from household/family exposures, workplace exposures, and indoor events/gatherings. Those who plan to attend gatherings in the coming weeks or who come in close contact with co-workers should take steps to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

Upcoming vaccine clinics run by Warren County include:

Monday, November 15, North Warren Central School, second doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first doses.

Friday, November 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be announced.

Tuesday, November 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. first doses and booster doses.

The county sent out a reminder that vaccines for children ages 5-11 are becoming available. Local pediatricians and pharmacies are both offering doses.