POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police have released an update of their investigation into a fatal shooting in the village of Potsdam. Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Patterson has been identified as the victim in this incident.

On Friday, at about 5:51 p.m., Potsdam Police located the 21-year-old female lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. State Police said Michael J. Snow, 31 of Massena has been charged in this incident.

Charged:

Second-degree murder (felony)

Snow was arraigned in the town of Potsdam Court. He has been remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail without bail. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and this appears to be an isolated incident.