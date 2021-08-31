1 arrested after Delmar senior assaulted, robbed

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Bethlehem Police Department, Keaton G. Lauricella, 23, of Delmar was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting a septuagenarian.

Police say took Lauricella into custody on Friday, but that the assault was on Monday, August 22 in the rear of Delaware Plaza on Delaware Avenue. The victim, a 74-year-old Delmar man, told police that he was confronted by a younger white male dressed in all black, later identified as Lauricella.

The victim reported a verbal exchange, with Lauricella threatening to steal his bicycle and ultimately pushing him to the ground. Police on the scene saw to his injuries, but he refused further medical treatment.

When the victim tried to continue about his day, he again encountered Lauricella walking through Delaware Plaza. He said that this time, Lauricella pushed him to the ground and stole his water bottle. This time, the victim was seriously injured and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As a result, Lauricella faces the following charges: