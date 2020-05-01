$1.9 million allocated to help Capital Region housing authorities

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced by Congressman Paul Tonko that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will award grants totaling $1,959,663 to help support seven public housing authorities in the Capital Region affected by COVID-19.

“Every American deserves access to safe, affordable housing,” Congressman Tonko said. “These grants funded through the CARES Act will allow public housing authorities across our Capital Region to provide essential resources for the many families and individuals they serve as our state and nation continues to grapple with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is still more work to be done, I am proud to have helped to secure this vital investment, and pledge to continue working to ensure our communities receive the support and peace of mind needed to overcome this pandemic.”

The grants to public housing authorities in the Capital Region announced today include:

$924,084 was awarded to Albany Housing Authority

$77,447 was awarded to Mechanicville Housing Authority

$133,583 was awarded to Saratoga Springs Housing Authority

$105,612 was awarded to Cohoes Housing Authority

$525,445 was awarded to Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority

$49,091 was awarded to Rensselaer Housing Authority

$144,401 was awarded to Amsterdam Housing Authority



The funds support preventing, preparing, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in public housing. Funding to the Capital Region is part of more than $2.7 billion awarded to public housing authorities across the nation provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program. The Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to around 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair and renovate public housing in local communities. Housing authorities use the funding to complete large-scale renovations such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.

