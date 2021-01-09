1/9/2020: Cold but quiet weekend ahead

Light north winds and clarity to the skies led to frosty temperatures overnight! Lows were in the teens for most, though some in the Adirondacks were in the single digits.

High pressure is going to be in control across the eastern half of the US, leading to a relatively quiet, if cold, weekend.

Most of the day will be spent in the 20’s, with Albany and surrounding towns briefly hitting 30 during the late afternoon. Some in the Mid-Hudson could wind up around freezing.

We’ll have another cold one tonight and into Sunday morning, though a bit more cloud cover will prevent us from being quite as cold… expect upper teens instead of lower teens.

Sunday looks cool and bright. An upper level system will bring more clouds and perhaps a few flurries Monday. Other than that, the first half of the work week looks quiet with highs running slightly milder – in the mid to upper 30’s.

By late-week, there’s a better chance to see more unsettled weather. Models continue to point towards snow showers for Friday or the weekend.