TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over $1.8 million is being awarded to two affordable housing projects in Troy. M&T Bank said it secured the funding for these projects through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Affordable Housing Program.

The Community Builders was granted $1 million for new construction of 81 units at Poestenkill Place, a $38 million, four-story apartment complex in South Troy. About $809,455 was also awarded to the Troy Housing Authority for the redevelopment of the 85-unit Taylor Apartments project.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing housing challenges for individuals and families, making quality affordable housing more important than ever before,” said Brad Dossinger, M&T’s senior vice president for community reinvestment. “Through close and continued collaboration with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and our housing partners, this year’s grant support will fuel economic impact and investment, benefitting residents in the communities where we live and work.”

M&T Bank said 17 affordable housing projects across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland were awarded a total of nearly $15 million. Almost $5 million went to projects in New York.

The Federal Home Loan Bank System’s Affordable Housing Program provides community lenders with direct subsidies, which are passed on to qualified households through a local nonprofit organization.