1/7/20: Morning Sunshine… PM Clouds

Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A brighter day is in store for us this Tuesday afternoon… However, clouds will increase ahead of an approaching system that looks to pass to our south overnight and into Wednesday. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Warm front to our north and high pressure to our south will help to bring in “mild” air this afternoon. That with some sunshine will make today the pick of the week!

This morning we start with sunshine and that sticks around through midday before clouds begin to increase.

Those clouds will be from a system to our south that will miss us to our south and east, however, a few flurries and snow showers will be possible tonight, especially south and east of Albany.

A cold front in southern Canada will also be dropping south this afternoon and is set to move through Wednesday mid morning which will drop our temperatures during the day, bring gusty winds, and the chance for passing snow showers Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure builds back in Thursday, so we will see a return to sunshine, however, it will be rather chilly with highs only in the mid 20’s. Rain showers move in, along with milder air for Friday and Saturday as temperatures make a run into the mid 50’s by Saturday before cooling off for the second half of the weekend.

Have a great rest of your week!

-Rob