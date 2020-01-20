1/20/20: Becoming Partly Sunny, Blustery

Early clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine with highs only warming into the lower 20s. Breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, will keep wind chills in the single digits & teens. Bundle up & grab the sunglasses!

The week is looking pretty quiet and dry as we’re looking to call for the next chance for rain and/or snow showers Saturday & Sunday. The next few nights will still be bitter cold with Tuesday expecting to only warm into the 20s again. Wednesday should be noticeably better with a slightly above average high in the mid 30s. Thursday & Friday are looking pretty good before we track the showers for the weekend…