1/18/2020: Cold start, snowy finish!

Get ready for the return of wintry weather! Shovels will be needed by tomorrow morning, with snow totals ranging from 3 inches in the valleys to over a foot in the mountains!

Saturday morning is starting off cold, with most in the single digits. The good news is that there’s less wind than Friday afternoon, so it’s not quite as brutal of a chill.

High pressure over Canada has been pumping in colder air and keeping us dry, but it’s all about to change…

A large winter storm is churning away over the Midwest and headed in our direction, While it’s bringing a mix of snow and rain to that part of the country, it’ll all be snow by the time it encounters the frigid air over the Capital Region.

We expect snow to develop around lunchtime, with most people getting in on the action by 1 or 2 pm at the latest. At times, snow will be falling quickly. An inch an hour is certainly within reason. We expect a fluffy, powdery snow to begin with. Then, temperatures will steadily rise throughout the evening. While it’ll always be cold enough to support snow, the higher temps will likely lead to a transition to heavier, wetter snow after the sun goes down.

Between 10 pm and midnight, enough dry air will work into skies over Albany and surrounding towns to cut off the stream of steady snow. Expect only scattered showers lingering into Sunday morning.

The Adirondacks, North County, and Green Mountains, however, will see steadier snow continue through the first half of Sunday.

By the time it’s all said and done, totals will range from 3 or so inches in the Mid-Hudson Valley, to over a foot in places like the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

Then, expect chilly weather for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with only a small chance for a flurry or two. Bitter cold will return for the following days with low temps in the single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Then, seasonable weather will settle in for the end of next week. Highs will peak in the 30’s on Thursday and Friday.