1/16/2020 Evening Update: Bitter cold, snow on the way

We hope you enjoyed the 40’s today… The week ahead looks brutally cold at times, and we’ll likely see a few inches of snow over the weekend.

This morning many of us in the Capital District woke up to a coating to an inch of snow. Points north of Albany, however, got more! Many across the Adirondacks, Greens, Berkshires, and the North Country saw up to 4 inches.

A cold front draped across the Great Lakes and the Canadian Border is pushing towards us. It’ll bring an end to the scattered snow showers and flurries that have lingered behind the main system.

It’ll also usher in the return of truly winter-like temperatures. Overnight, we expect to see the low to mid teens across the Capital District, with single digits in the hills and mountains.

With breezy and at times windy conditions, it’ll feel much worse than that. Expect wind chills anywhere from 10 below zero in Albany and surrounding towns, to 30 below in the Adirondacks. Bring your pets in and bundle up!

High pressure will move in from the plains for Friday, bringing us sunny and relatively calm weather.

It will, however, remain exceptionally cold. In the Capital District, highs will barely crack 20 degrees.

In the hills and mountains, highs will likely peak in the mid to upper teens.

Then we turn our attention to a storm that’ll impact us on Sunday. Right now, much of the moisture that will bring us as snow is streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico and over Texas.

We expect the snow to get going around midday on Sunday, before tapering off by 8 or 9 PM. Given how cold we will be (teens and 20’s) and the amount of moisture available, we expect periods of steady snowfall with quick accumulations. Right now, we expect 3 to 6 inches for most in the Capital District, with totals of 6 to 10 inches possible to the north. Keep in mind that those totals (and the map below) are preliminary and will likely need to be tweaked as the storm gets closer and new data becomes available.

A few leftover snow showers are possible on Sunday, accompanied by partly to mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, mostly cloudy skies will prevail. Expect highs in the 20’s and an isolated flurry or two.

Then, the real cold weather sets in. Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits on Tuesday morning, then near zero on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Highs will struggle to break 20 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay warm!