The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Wednesday! We’re off to an awfully chilly start this morning, with low 40’s in most valley locations and 30’s in much of the higher terrain. Not to worry, with sunshine and dry weather, we warm up quickly as the day progresses. Expect highs right around 70.

You can thank high pressure for the lovely run of weather we’re experiencing. It’ll hang on for another day or so, bringing cool overnight temperatures but comfy afternoon conditions – picture perfect fall weather!

Case in point – tonight, we fall to the low or mid 40’s once again, with even chillier conditions in the hills & mountains. With calm winds, some patchy frost could develop in those colder spots. Tomorrow afternoon, we shoot right back up to the 70 degree mark.

The weather could turn just a bit more active as we go into Thursday evening, with more clouds developing ahead of an approaching weather system.

We could all see some stray showers by Friday, though they appear to be more likely along and south of Interstate 90. Otherwise, expect cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 60’s.

We’re dry again for the weekend – welcome news for the many that experienced soggy conditions last Saturday and Sunday on account of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia. This time around, we’ll see sun and highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Even warmer to kick off next work week, with daytime temperatures surging into the low 80’s! We could even be withing striking distance of the record high on Tuesday!