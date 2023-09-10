The Latest Storm Tracker Forecast by Meteorologist Kevin Appleby:

On Saturday here in the Capital Region, we avoided most of the wet weather until after sundown, after which heavy rain and thunderstorms impacted parts of the viewing area. I don’t expect us to be as lucky on Sunday.

The culprit is the same as the past few days: a stalled front located to our southeast continues to push moisture into our neck of the woods. We will get a little extra support today from the upper levels of the atmosphere, ultimately culminating with more widespread rain and thunderstorms.

The good news is that severe chances remain very low. While the humidity will remain elevated once again, temperatures will be lower than they’ve been since September 1st as most of us top out in the low to mid 70s.

Heading into Sunday night, scattered showers and downpours will become more isolated as the night progresses. Temperatures will be higher than average once again, with a lot of us remaining in the 60s. Light winds and higher humidity will once again support patchy fog formation for early Monday morning.

I think we see some more rain and thunder on Monday, but not as widespread as what I expect for Sunday. At times, we will see some peeks of sunshine.

Temperatures will be a few degrees higher than Sunday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s generally. Not to sound like a broken record – but the humidity will remain elevated.

We dry out Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday looks like a solid day overall, but clouds will be on the increase later in the day. Some showers will arrive by the evening, lingering throughout the overnight.

Wednesday will be another unsettled day with showers and thunderstorms. This will be in association with a cold front swinging down from the Hudson Bay.

This front will finally flush out the humidity from our region, and temperatures will be seasonably cool for Thursday. I think it will be a struggle for anyone to even reach 70 degrees! Temperatures will increase slightly by the weekend, but will pale in comparison to last week’s heat.