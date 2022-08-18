The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Thursday! Yesterday’s showers and storms packed a punch for a select few. The one severe-warned cell over the Albany area was able to produce localized pockets of damaging wind. The Capital City also picked up about three quarters of an inch of much needed rain. Meanwhile, Watervliet was able to pick up 1.36″ and Richmond, Massachusetts got almost an inch and a half!

Now, the coastal storm system that brought the unsettled weather is slowly pulling away from us. High pressure coming in to replace it will gradually clear us out, and lead to some toasty conditions as we cruise into the weekend.

In the meantime, we could still see a few leftover showers this morning, especially east of Albany. Temperatures will peak in the low 80’s this afternoon, with generally limited amounts of sunshine.

We’ll really begin to clear out overnight, with temperatures dropping to the low 60’s for Albany, and the mid to upper 50’s elsewhere. Early Friday morning, with good cooling and light winds, a few areas of fog could develop. Be on the lookout for low visibility if you hit the road early!

After the comfortable start, sunshine and winds starting to come out of the south will help temperatures soar to the upper 80’s in much of the Capital District. Some in the Mid-Hudson could touch the 90 degree mark! Meanwhile, expect low 80’s in the Catskills & Green Mountains, and upper 70’s in the Adirondacks.

Saturday looks similar, with partly cloudy conditions and hot weather. Temperatures should be able to hit 90 in Albany this time around. For both Saturday and Sunday, humidity will be slightly higher – not off the carts – but certainly a bit muggy.

Sunday highs will be in the upper 80’s, before showers return during the evening. Wet and unsettled conditions will stick around through the first several days of the work week, with highs ranging from the upper 70’s to the low 80’s.