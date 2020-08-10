08/10/2020: The 90s are back

An update on the latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! There are no signs that the sizzling summer heat is slowing down. It’s only on the way up during the early part of this week. Even this morning was warm and uncomfortable with temperatures in the 60s, even closer to 70° in Albany and through the mid-Hudson Valley.

It is going to be hot everywhere this afternoon. The 90s are back for the Capital Region. The heat plus some “air you can wear” will lead to heat index values in the mid to upper 90s through the Hudson Valley. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon today and continue through Tuesday evening.

Remember those heat safety tips. Stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks in the shade or AC. Try and reschedule any strenuous work for the morning or early evening. Check on your neighbors, the elderly, and your pets to ensure that they are staying cool.

With all of the heat and humidity plus a good amount of sunshine, we can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm. Keep an eye to the sky during the “heat of the day” – from about lunchtime through 6 PM or 7 PM. These will be “garden variety” storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning possible. Any storm that develops won’t last too long so you can get back to the pool.

There won’t be much relief overnight. Temperatures will only settle into the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Skies will remain partly cloudy with patchy fog developing before dawn.

Tuesday will be even hotter and stickier as a warm front crosses the area. Air temperatures will max out in the mid 90s around the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley. Heat indices will approach the century mark in spots Tuesday afternoon. It will be another day to be even more mindful about the heat. Also, isolated afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible.

Storm chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday as the cold front approaches. Scattered thunderstorms will blossom, especially Wednesday afternoon south of Albany. Then the boundary will put the brakes on and stall through the end of the week. The best coverage of showers and rumbles of thunder will be through the mid-Hudson Valley for the remainder of the week.

We are in store for a real treat once the boundary finally clears next weekend. Humidity levels will drop off, temperatures will be cooler, and there will be lots of sunshine on the way.