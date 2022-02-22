The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday, or should I say Twosday! It’s 2/22/22. We don’t have any 2s in Albany’s forecast today. It will be another warm, almost spring-like day with highs back in the 50s. It will turn breezier and eventually wetter this afternoon.

Widespread rain moves in this afternoon and lasts through the first part of the night. Activity will taper off to scattered showers through early Wednesday morning.

The southern Adirondacks, Green Mountains, and the Berkshires will see some of the heaviest rainfall. Several hours of steady rain could drop close to an inch rainfall. The runoff from the rain and melting snow will lead to more flooding concerns, especially in areas with ongoing ice jam flooding. A Flood Watch goes into effect for parts of the Mohawk Valley, the southern Adirondacks, the North Country and Lake George area, along with Vermont this afternoon.

A strong cold front could squeeze out a few showers Wednesday morning. Temperatures will sharply drop behind the front. After starting in the 50s to near 60 degrees, readings will be in the 30s by late-day. Winds could also gust up to 40 mph starting overnight.

We will continue to watch for flooding even after the rain ends. It will take some time for the runoff to reach our area rivers, creeks, and streams. The colder temperatures at the end of the week will put an end to the runoff, but will also freeze the ice jams in place.

The work week will end with a decent snow event. Snow will build in from the south Thursday evening into Friday. The models are pointing towards at least moderate accumulations. The pattern will remain wintry to close out February with layers of colder air dropping into the area.