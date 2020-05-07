County Tracking Graphs

Mother's Day Messages

  • Happy 1st Mother’s Day to our beautiful daughter Kim! Surprising our family with a New Year’s miracle. You’re such an amazing and protective mother, we love and miss you all!
  • This is Linda McKinley, (my mother) she unfortunately is no longer with us (2016) but she is still fondly remember on ever single Mother’s Day. – Michelle McKinley
  • Hadn’t seen my mom since January. This past Saturday went and saw her while social distancing. It was weird not being able to give her a hug.
  • Happy 1st Mother’s Day Mom!!I love you! Love, Adalynn
  • I’d like to wish my amazing wife a happy Mother’s Day you are a loving mother and a perfect wife I love you to the moon and back Love always your husband & hubby bear Mikey
  • I like to wish a amazing woman a special Mother’s Day you have been my rock through life you have always been there for me when times got hard I love you mother and words can’t express how much I love you enjoy this special day. Love your son Mikey
  • My mom is an amazing! She is our super hero!
  • This is my mom Pat and myself 😉 she’s the best mom a girl could ask for! – Cydney Mockry
  • Happy Mother’s Day Julie/Mommy. Love Josh, Anna, and Nora
  • I would love to give a shoutout to my mum, Indira Nauth for being a warrior mum. She has had many obstacles with her health and fought them all to be here with us today, so I wanted to tell her how much my sister, dad and I love her this mother’s day. -Javita Nauth
  • Happy First mothers day mommy its been a rocky start but we love how you stayed strong and have loved us through it all love to our mommy Krystin Mancini from Dylan and Rylee
  • Happy mothers day to our mom Heather Keller who is a nurse out helping people everyday as well as taking care of her family and helping us continue to learn We Love You Mommy love Bailey & Jocelyn
  • Happy Mother’s Day! -TJ Volcheck
  • Joyce Tanton and her daughter Doris Spitzer
  • Happy Mother’s Day Katie! Loving mom to Isla!
  • It’s been 5 years that you’ve been gone and Mother’s Day hasn’t gotten any easier. I miss you and love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day in heaven Mom ❤
  • Happy Mother’s Day
  • Happy Mother’s Day to Grace Marchetto! Love from Debbe, Matt & Jenna. ❤️
  • Happy Mother’s Day!
  • I love you mom ❤️😘 miss you a lot 😥 RIP 💋
  • Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Thank you for always being our biggest cheerleader and number one supporter. We love you and hope you have a great day! Love- Dylan, Josh, and Brandon
  • Thank you for always being there to take care of me. Now everyday you’re on the frontline taking care of those who need it. You’re super strong and super caring, you can do no wrong. I love you to death.
  • Happy Mother’s Day to my mom Joyce, Love Rhonda
  • I miss my mom everyday, she passed away 2.5 years ago. Happy Mother’s Day mom ❤️
  • “Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven” We love & miss you so much! Mark, Robyn & Shaina
  • Happy Mother’s Day to Mary McFee. My Mom. Love. Sue Hayner
  • Happy Mother’s Day!
  • Happy Mother’s Day!
  • Happy Mother’s Day you may be gone but never forgotten. We love and miss you MOM. -Donny Linda Jake & The rest of our family
  • Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest Mom on earth from Tina,Matt and your five sons we love you more then ever.
  • Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom, Bami, and friend. Love your son PJ, Cassie, Tiffany, Daughter Christine, Kevin, and Dorothy

