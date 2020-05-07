Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
New York State FY 2021 Budget
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Digital Daybreak
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Why wearing a mask for protection against coronavirus works from an aerosol science perspective
Columbia County coronavirus update
Unity House: providing teletherapy to pre-schoolers
Video
Albany County Sheriff’s Dept. arrest two people reportedly selling meth out of Colonie hotel room
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Saints and Danes
Adirondack Thunder
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Adventures at Home
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Mother’s Day Messages
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Capital Region Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Lottery
Horoscopes
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
County Tracking Graphs
Important Resources
Business Directory
Rising Heroes
Mother’s Day Messages
Happy 1st Mother’s Day to our beautiful daughter Kim! Surprising our family with a New Year’s miracle. You’re such an amazing and protective mother, we love and miss you all!
This is Linda McKinley, (my mother) she unfortunately is no longer with us (2016) but she is still fondly remember on ever single Mother’s Day. – Michelle McKinley
Hadn’t seen my mom since January. This past Saturday went and saw her while social distancing. It was weird not being able to give her a hug.
Happy 1st Mother’s Day Mom!!I love you! Love, Adalynn
I’d like to wish my amazing wife a happy Mother’s Day you are a loving mother and a perfect wife I love you to the moon and back Love always your husband & hubby bear Mikey
I like to wish a amazing woman a special Mother’s Day you have been my rock through life you have always been there for me when times got hard I love you mother and words can’t express how much I love you enjoy this special day. Love your son Mikey
My mom is an amazing! She is our super hero!
This is my mom Pat and myself 😉 she’s the best mom a girl could ask for! – Cydney Mockry
Happy Mother’s Day Julie/Mommy. Love Josh, Anna, and Nora
I would love to give a shoutout to my mum, Indira Nauth for being a warrior mum. She has had many obstacles with her health and fought them all to be here with us today, so I wanted to tell her how much my sister, dad and I love her this mother’s day. -Javita Nauth
Happy First mothers day mommy its been a rocky start but we love how you stayed strong and have loved us through it all love to our mommy Krystin Mancini from Dylan and Rylee
Happy mothers day to our mom Heather Keller who is a nurse out helping people everyday as well as taking care of her family and helping us continue to learn We Love You Mommy love Bailey & Jocelyn
Happy Mother’s Day! -TJ Volcheck
Joyce Tanton and her daughter Doris Spitzer
Happy Mother’s Day Katie! Loving mom to Isla!
It’s been 5 years that you’ve been gone and Mother’s Day hasn’t gotten any easier. I miss you and love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day in heaven Mom ❤
Happy Mother’s Day
Happy Mother’s Day to Grace Marchetto! Love from Debbe, Matt & Jenna. ❤️
Happy Mother’s Day!
I love you mom ❤️😘 miss you a lot 😥 RIP 💋
Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Thank you for always being our biggest cheerleader and number one supporter. We love you and hope you have a great day! Love- Dylan, Josh, and Brandon
Thank you for always being there to take care of me. Now everyday you’re on the frontline taking care of those who need it. You’re super strong and super caring, you can do no wrong. I love you to death.
Happy Mother’s Day to my mom Joyce, Love Rhonda
I miss my mom everyday, she passed away 2.5 years ago. Happy Mother’s Day mom ❤️
“Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven” We love & miss you so much! Mark, Robyn & Shaina
Happy Mother’s Day to Mary McFee. My Mom. Love. Sue Hayner
Happy Mother’s Day!
Happy Mother’s Day!
Happy Mother’s Day you may be gone but never forgotten. We love and miss you MOM. -Donny Linda Jake & The rest of our family
Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest Mom on earth from Tina,Matt and your five sons we love you more then ever.
Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom, Bami, and friend. Love your son PJ, Cassie, Tiffany, Daughter Christine, Kevin, and Dorothy
Click Below to set up your cable box
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Why wearing a mask for protection against coronavirus works from an aerosol science perspective
Columbia County coronavirus update
Unity House: providing teletherapy to pre-schoolers
Video
US shelves detailed guide to reopening country
Video
Schenectady County coronavirus update
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first