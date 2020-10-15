No injuries reported after Zamboni catches fire at Rochester iceplex

Monroe County
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Video shows a Zamboni on fire at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Rochester.

Sources say it happened during a youth hockey practice, and the fire was put out as soon as the Zamboni pulled off the ice.

The Rochester Fire Department responded and the fire was already out. They say no injuries have been reported.

Bill Gray’s is not yet commenting on the situation. Details are very limited at this time.

