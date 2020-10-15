No injuries reported after Zamboni catches fire at Rochester iceplex

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Video shows a Zamboni on fire at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Rochester.
Sources say it happened during a youth hockey practice, and the fire was put out as soon as the Zamboni pulled off the ice.
The Rochester Fire Department responded and the fire was already out. They say no injuries have been reported.
Bill Gray’s is not yet commenting on the situation. Details are very limited at this time.
LATEST STORIES
- Gov. Baker ‘cannot support Donald Trump for president,’ administration says
- As COVID-19 cases rise, Albany County officials warn holidays “have to be different this year”
- Annual list forecasts Vermont’s most promising careers over the next decade
- Vermont breaks record for early voting 3 weeks before until Election Day
- Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19