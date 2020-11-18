New York teen with cystic fibrosis tries out for American Idol

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Since she was a little girl, Brianna Collichio has loved to sing.

“It’s easy to spread my message through my voice and my music, because I can use myself as an example of courage and overcoming,” Brianna said.

Collichio was born with cystic fibrosis, which affects her lungs and pancreas. “I didn’t realize I was not supposed to be able to sing. Because of all the coughing, it scars your lungs and your vocal cords.”

Now 15-years-old, Brianna recently started taking a new medication called Trikafta. When it started helping her condition, her sister posted a video on Tik Tok of Brianna singing. Brianna said she would try out for American Idol if it went viral. When it did, Brianna scheduled an audition as promised. Days before that audition, she collapsed due to a kidney stone and had to go in for surgery.

“I missed the audition because I was in surgery but my sister put up another Tik Tok explaining the situation,” Brianna said. “Right before I went in for that surgery, she called me and said American Idol just contacted me and they said you can sign up for a later date.”

Brianna missed another audition for another surgery. Finally, it happened. She couldn’t say much about what happened, but did say, “it went well.”

Brianna said no matter what happens, cystic fibrosis doesn’t define her. “Maybe it’s something I deal with, but it’s not who I am.”

She says her music defines her. “Not only am I trying to use the voice connected to my vocal cords, but I’m trying to use the voice connected to my heart.”