New plastic shield protecting Susan B. Anthony’s headstone from ‘I Voted’ stickers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As early voting kicks off statewide, so too did a local election tradition in Rochester.

The gravestone of suffragist Susan B. Anthony, located at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, is already covered in “I Voted Today!” stickers, but they aren’t exactly on the monument itself.

New this year is a plastic shield covering the gravestone to protect it from damage caused by hundreds of stickers put on it during election season. Some voters were stopping by to pay their respects and take a quick photo.

The women’s rights activist, who called Rochester home, was instrumental in fighting for women’s right to vote.

Honoring an Icon: Susan B. Anthony headstone recently cleaned at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY and what may be the first “I Voted” sticker this election season placed there. #Election2020 @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden @amandacarpenter #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/lHPja6aOqT — John Kucko (@john_kucko) October 19, 2020

