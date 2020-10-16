Man dead after construction vehicle flips over in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was killed in an apparent construction accident Thursday in Rochester what officials called an accident on Thursday when a construction vehicle fell on him and killed him.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 45-year-old Pennsylvania resident was killed when either a piece of building equipment or part of a construction vehicle fell on him.

Officers responded to Union Street and East Avenue around 1 p.m. for the report of an accident.

Details are limited at this time.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it will take over the investigation from RPD.

“We’re still investigating it,” said RPD Capt. Justin Stewart. “OSHA still has to come down and do their investigation, but it does appear that he was crushed underneath piece of building equipment.”

45 year old male, Pennsylvania resident, deceased after a construction vehicle fell on him and crushed him. OSHA will take over the investigation from RPD once they arrive on scene. The rpd captain says this does appear to be an accident. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/YsSvVA0KfY — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 15, 2020

