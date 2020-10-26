New York couple’s dog goes missing minutes before wedding, $500 reward if found

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester couple is asking residents to help them find their lost dog. Rocky went missing just before Stephanie Woodward and her now-husband tied the knot on Friday.
The dog disappeared just minutes before the ceremony. Since then the couple has been putting up fliers and is offering a $500 reward for Rocky’s safe return.
If you see Rocky, his owners ask that you do not call or approach him but to call them at (585) 269-9184.
