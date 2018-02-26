Samantha DiMascio joined the News10 ABC team as the weekday morning reporter in October 2015.

She comes to WTEN from another local station, WNYT. There, she produced the weekend evening newscasts for two years and eventually transitioned to a part-time general assignment reporter.

The Capital Region native was born and raised in East Greenbush. She’s thrilled to be a part of a news team she grew up watching. Samantha graduated Magna Cum Laude from the State of New York University at Oswego in 2013 with a degree in Broadcast and Mass Communication and a minor in Spanish.

During her undergraduate studies, she interned at YNN Albany. She also served as reporter, anchor, and assistant news director at the student-run TV station. Additionally, she served as President of SUNY Oswego’s chapter of the National Broadcasting Society.

Samantha lives with her family and three dogs.

Feel free to E-mail her, or reach out on Twitter or Facebook with stories that matter to you, or just to say “Hello”!