Justina Latimer joined News 10 ABC as a reporter in July of 2018. Justina is no stranger to the state. She was born in Long Island, NY but grew up in Baltimore, MD. Prior to coming to the Capitol Region, Justina worked at WDVM-TV (formerly WHAG-TV) in Hagerstown, Md.

At WDVM Justina wore many hats. She worked as a Multimedia Journalist, Anchor, Producer, and was the first long term Traffic Reporter at the station. While working at WDVM, Justina produced stories in Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. She also severed as the official West Virginia reporter, producing stories for West Virginia’s only statewide newscast “West Virginia Tonight.”

Justina got her first start in the industry at FOX5 DC, where she quickly became the “go to” intern. There she worked along the sides of Washington’s most prominent faces and even assisted with their weekly NFL show “Redskins Game Time.” Before FOX5, her other stops include the NBC affiliate in Baltimore, and National Public Radio.

Justina is a Towson University graduate and a member of the National Association of Black Journalist. In her downtime she loves spending time with family and finding new places to explore. If you have a story idea, feel free to send it her way! She loves to hear from viewers.

