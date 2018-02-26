Christina Arangio

Before arriving in Albany in April of 2007, Christina was an anchor/reporter at the ABC affiliate in Orlando, Florida. She anchored live breaking news coverage of the space shuttle Columbia disaster, which helped earn the station a first place journalism award. She has also worked as an anchor/reporter for the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, and for 2 other network affiliated stations, in Pennsylvania.

She has covered the devastating aftermath of tornadoes and Category 3 hurricanes, a deadly Amtrak derailment, was part of the TWA Flight 800 coverage and reported on campaign stops by President Clinton and President George W. Bush. She also covered President Obama’s visit to Schenectady. She co-anchored live continuous coverage of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 and in May of 2012, co-anchored NEWS10’s presidential coverage of President Obama’s trip to UAlbany.

Christina received a first place spot news award for a deadly shooting at Penn State University during her time in Pennsylvania. Throughout here career, she has received numerous awards for her reporting, including five for breaking news.

She grew up in North Massapequa, New York, and began her career at News 12 Long Island. There, Christina played a part in the station’s coverage of the Long Island Railroad Massacre in 1993.

Christina graduated magna cum laude from Ithaca College in 1993 with a bachelor of science degree in television-radio communications. She is also a three time recipient of the Jessica Savitch Communications Scholarship.

Christina also serves on the nominating committee to highlight “Capital Heroes.” She reports on the stories of the unsung local heroes who make a difference in the Capital Region. A new hero is profiled each month on the NEWS10

Christina is active in the community. She is committed to raising awareness about brain tumors. She knows advances in medicine and a tremendous neurosurgeon, are the reasons her husband is alive and well today. However, with a very tough prognosis for so many, she wants others to know about the critical need for research to save more lives. In an effort to spread that awareness, the News Center is now an annual sponsor of the Team Billy Ride and Walk for Brain Tumor research held each May in Saratoga Springs.

She took on another cause after learning while pregnant with her second child, that her son had Down Syndrome. With the support of her entire family and wonderful friends, Christina and her husband have made it their mission to give their son the best life possible. She has become a parent advocate, promoting inclusion and educating others about all that people with Down Syndrome can accomplish in today’s world. She and her husband are members of the local, Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center and they participate each year in the Capital Region Buddy Walk with their daughter and son.

Christina enjoys her career, the opportunity to help others and most of all, cherishes the time she spends with her family.

If you would like to contact Christina, you can reach her at Christina.Arangio@news10.com or you can follow Christina on Facebook and on Twitter.