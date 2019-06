ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A heads up for those trying to catch the train this morning. Amtrak Northeast announcing a delay for trains heading between New York City’s Penn Station and the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station due to flooding.

Travelers may experience a 30 to 40 minute delay. That flooding is caused by severe weather along the route. Stay with News10 as we continue to update you on this delay.