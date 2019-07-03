Keep News10 Local

Attention DirecTV subscribers. Directv may remove WTEN, Channel 10 from their lineup after July 2nd. Call now and tell DirecTV to keep WTEN, and don’t risk missing your local news and shows like the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor and American Idol, and the final season of Modern Family. Call now and tell DirecTV to keep WTEN!

855-937-9462 – ABC

855-937-9466 – CBS

855-937-9468 – FOX

855-937-9469 – NBC

855-937-9637 – CW

FAQ

Q: What is happening?

A: DirecTV subscribers are at risk of losing their WTEN station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DirecTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Syracuse area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DirecTV decide (s) not to carry your local WSYR station, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.



Q: Where will WTEN programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DirecTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DirecTV?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DirecTV, proposing fair and rreasonable termsfor your local WTEN station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.