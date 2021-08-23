Hochul announces key appointments in administration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation looms, New York State is set to welcome its first female Governor, Kathy Hochul. Monday, she announced two senior appointments in her administration after spending the past two weeks touring New York, giving a sneak peek of her key issues.

“The job will not change me, but I plan to change the job,” Hochul said during a meeting with Long Island labor union leaders on August 20.

Hochul said she will be accessible and will continue to travel often to hear directly from the people of New York.

“I come out of local government, many years as a council member, county representative, and then, member of congress,” Hochul said.

Hochul can boast more than becoming the first Female Governor, though.

She also has more local Government experience than any of the 56 male governors that came before her—including Governor Cuomo, who shared his opinion of Hochul Monday.

“And I believe she will step up to the challenge. We all wish her success,” Cuomo said during his farewell address.

But many still wonder who will be a part of Hochul’s administration, and what are her plans for the future of New York?

“I assure you under my administration there will not be a cloud over Albany,” Hochul said during an appearance at the Erie County Fair on August 15.

Hochul has promised to clean house of any staffers listed in the Attorney General report regarding Governor Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment.

However, she said some people from the former administration will stay on board once she becomes Governor for “continuity” during this time of crisis.

“I’m going to be signing an executive order to keep people in place for 45 days and continue to evaluate at that time,” Hochul said.

Hochul announcing two senior appointments Monday.

Karen Persichilli Keogh will hold the position of Secretary to the Governor. She previously worked as Hillary Clinton’s senior staff as New York State Director and campaign manager during Clinton’s run for Senator. Keogh will take over for Melissa Derosa on Tuesday, August 24.

The position of Counsel to the Governor will be Elizabeth Fine, the current Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Empire State Development.

Overall, Hochul has been tight-lipped about her plans for this administration and New York, often promising to answer questions during her first speech as Governor.

During the past two weeks, on her tour of New York, Hochul said her top priority would be COVID-19. She mentioned her firm stance regarding a mandatory mask requirement for schools, bolstering childcare to bring women back to the workforce, and affordable housing.