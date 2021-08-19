Skip to content
Transition of Power
Gov. Cuomo delivers farewell address
Live
League of Women Voters reflects on progress of gender representation in NYS politics
Governor-to-be Hochul announces senior staff appointments
Cuomo’s last day as governor: Hochul to take office without ‘distractions’
Advocates call on Hochul to ‘restore public trust’
Video
More Transition of Power Headlines
The Hochul agenda: Top priorities for incoming NY governor include kids back in classrooms, rent relief
Video
Hochul suggests ‘universal’ mask mandate for students to return to school
Video
A week to go until Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York’s first female governor
Video
New York’s next lieutenant governor will be from NYC, Hochul says
Video
Hochul eyeing permanent role in Albany
Video
Local lawmakers look forward to working with Hochul as governor
Video
NEWS10 Recap: Kathy Hochul says ‘I’m ready’ in first speech since Cuomo announcement
Video
Hochul expects smooth transition of power as she becomes Governor
Video
Local officials say Kathy Hochul is ready to take over as first female governor
Video
