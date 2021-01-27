New York State ironworkers recruiting apprentices

jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ironworkers are looking for apprentices in New York. The state’s Department of Labor (DOL) announced on Wednesday that the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union #12, be recruiting five apprentices in the coming weeks.

According to the DOL, these five openings represent the total number for all four recruitment regions: the North Country, Capital District, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier.

Requirements for ironworker apprentices include the following:

  • Minumum 18 years of age
  • Have a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma
  • Reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school
  • Reside within the jurisdiction of Local Union #12 which includes Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Essex, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren, and Washington Counties

Physical qualifications must be proven in writing. These include:

  • Wearing a safety belt weighing 25 to 50 pounds for a full day
  • Carrying steel bars weighing between 50 and 150 pounds
  • Climbing for purposes of erecting steel and reinforcing iron
  • Walking, climbing, bending, reaching, lifting, and carrying for a full day

The upcoming recruitment will be held from February 5 to February 7. Applications can be obtained and submitted, in person, at Local Union #12, 17 Hemlock Street in Latham, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the first Friday of each month.

Those with additional questions have been directed to contact Ironworkers Local #12 at (518) 435-0470.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report