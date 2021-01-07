New York jobless up slightly, still more than double from a year ago

jobs
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in New York was up by 4,760 over the the previous week.

That’s down dramatically from more than 399,000 new applicants for jobless benefits back in early April, but is more than double what it was a year ago.

Our charts below show the progression of the jobless claims in New York and the nation.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report