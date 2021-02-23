City of Troy seeking qualified individuals to fill multiple municipal positions

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy is looking to fill open full-time positions in various municipal departments for qualified individuals looking for work. Those interested in applying can visit the city’s website for additional information.

The city is accepting applications for the following open positions:

  • Account Clerk
  • Assistant Code Inspector
  • Assistant Supervising Water Plant Operator
  • Automotive Mechanic Helper
  • Firefighter/Paramedic
  • Health and Safety Coordinator
  • Housing Code Technician
  • Laborer
  • Recycling Specialist
  • Sewer Maintenance Person
  • Solid Waste & Litter Enforcement Officer
  • Water Maintenance Person
  • Water Plant Equipment Maintenance Mechanic
  • Youth Services Specialist
  • 2021 Seasonal Employment

Those interested can submit an application to: City of Troy, c/o Troy Civil Service, 433 River Street, Troy, NY 12180. Applications can also be emailed to employmentopportunities@troyny.gov. Application deadlines vary by position.

For additional info, contact Gabrielle Mahoney in the City of Troy Personnel Department at employmentopportunities@troyny.gov or (518) 279-7123.

