Tropical storm brings wet, windy weather to Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WFLA) — Athletes have overcome a lot of obstacles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. First it was the pandemic, then it was scorching heat and now, a tropical storm that’s already impacting several events.

Olympic organizers have been following the track of the storm for days. Even though the storm is forecast to go further north, it’s expected to make things wet and windy in Tokyo.

“Thankfully the storm has never been that strong. It’s never been a typhoon or a hurricane, it’s stayed at tropical storm status even at about 45 mph winds,” WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann explained. “But it’s a rather large storm which is why you’ve been feeling the effects in Tokyo for several days now. The rain and wind will continue before the system makes landfall well north of Tokyo and moves away.”

While that’s good news for the games, some competitions have still been impacted because of the potential for high wind and rain. Archery, rowing and sailing events for Tuesday were moved to later in the week.

Meanwhile, events like beach volleyball went on as scheduled Tuesday with athletes playing in the rain. And the surfers didn’t mind one bit, enjoying bigger waves as the sport handed out its first ever Olympic medals.