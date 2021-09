SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A warm welcome home for Paralympian Jill Walsh at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport Monday night.

Friends and family went to the airport to celebrate Walsh, a cyclist who won a bronze medal in the Road Race event in Tokyo.

Walsh said she didn’t expect such a crowd to greet her at the airport. “I didn’t expect this at all. It was really nice!”

This was Walsh’s second Olympics. She also won two silver medals in the Rio games.