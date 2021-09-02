Duanesburg native, Olympic medalist to be honored at Saratoga Race Course

Japan 2020
Emma White

Emma White

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y (NEWS10) — Olympic bronze medalist and Duanesburg native Emma White will be honored at Saratoga Race Course on Friday. White was part of the U.S. cycling team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The New York Racing Association says the seventh race on Friday will be named in honor of White. She will join the jockeys in the paddock and announce the “Riders Up” before the seventh race.

White will join the winner’s circle after the race and a video tribute will play to show her time in the Olympics. The last day for the 2021 racing season is September 6.

