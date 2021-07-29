Caeleb Dressel goes for more gold on Day 7 of Tokyo Games

Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men’s 100-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel is expected to be the star of Day 7 at the Tokyo Games as he seeks his third gold medal in Friday night coverage of the Olympics.

The U.S. women’s soccer team plays Netherlands in a rematch of the World Cup final, and Allyson Felix can become the most decorated female Olympian in track and field.

Both the U.S. men’s and women’s water polo teams play and Hannah Roberts in BMX freestyle will try to become the youngest U.S. medalist in cycling since 1912. She’d also be the first female teenager to win an Olympic cycling gold medal.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

SWIMMING

Caeleb Dressel is the favorite in the men’s 100-meter butterfly, an event he won at the past two world championships and is the world record holder. He’s already won two golds in Tokyo.

Katie Ledecky will be attempting to earn her 10th career medal as a big favorite in the women’s 800-meter freestyle. A victory would give Ledecky six individual golds over her career, which would be the most of any female swimmer. Ledecky is currently tied with Hungarian great Krisztina Egerszegi after winning gold in the 1,500 free.

The mixed 4×100 medley relay makes its Olympic debut. The chaotic event features teams comprised of two men and two women, but there are no restrictions on which swimmers take each of the four strokes.

That sets up some odd-looking but thrilling races where big leads can quickly evaporate. Swimming will be featured during NBC’s primetime competition that begins at 8 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Activity has hardly started at Olympic Stadium but Friday gives a preview of what could be the race of the Olympics.

The women’s 400-meter hurdles opening round puts Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in action. The two have lowered the world record each of the past three times they’ve raced in a major competition. McLaughlin currently holds it at 51.90.

In the mixed 4X400 relay, a medal for the Americans would push Allyson Felix past Merlene Ottey of Jamaica as the female Olympian with the most track and field medals. She currently has 10 medals.

Most of the track and field action will be part of NBC’s primetime coverage, although the USA Network will host some qualifying events.

Field events including the women’s triple jump and women’s shot put will be part of streaming on Peacock that begins at 8 a.m.

WATER POLO

The U.S. women’s water polo team faces the Russian Olympic Committee in its first game since its first loss at the Olympics since 2008. Trying for its third consecutive gold medal, the U.S. lost 10-9 to Hungary in group play on Wednesday. It was the United States’ first loss since Jan. 16, 2020, at Australia. It dropped to 130-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Games. That match will be on NBC in coverage that begins at noon.

Alex Obert and the U.S. men’s water polo team take on Krisztian Manhercz and Hungary. Obert scored twice during a tough 12-11 loss to Italy on Thursday, and Manhercz had five goals on five shots in a 23-1 victory against South Africa.

The U.S. is looking to strengthen its position for a likely berth in the quarterfinals. The men’s game is live on USA Network beginning at 11 p.m.

EARLY MORNING SOCCER

The U.S. women’s national soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinals in Japan.

The Americans face the Netherlands — the team’s opponent in the 2019 World Cup final in France — on Friday in Yokohama. If they lose, they will go home.

The World Cup rematch is live at 7 a.m. on NBC Sports Network.

FREESTYLE BMX

Hannah Roberts, a three-time BMX freestyle world champion at the age of 19 and the first woman to land a 360 tailwhip in competition, will try to become the youngest U.S. medalist in cycling since 1912. She’d also be the first female teenager to win an Olympic cycling gold medal.

Roberts since 2019 has won three world cup titles, three world championships and has a Pan American Games gold medal. The freestyle finals are part of CNBC’s coverage that begins at 8 p.m.

FOR THE LATE CROWD

Olympic first-timers Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes, the youngest U.S. beach volleyball team ever to qualify for the Summer Games, have a chance to finish with a perfect 3-0 record when they play Brazil in the round-robin finale. That live match is part of CNBC’s coverage that begins at 8 p.m. and runs through 2 a.m.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will play the Russian Olympic Committee live, and the men’s trampoline final will also be held.

On the Olympic Channel, tennis begins to wind down with coverage that begins at 11 p.m. The women’s single’s final is the headliner, along with the bronze medal matches for men’s singles, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The third round of the men’s golf tournament will be played from 6:30 p.m. through 3 a.m. on the Golf Channel.