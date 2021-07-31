Inside NY Baseball: Yankees trade for Gallo, Rizzo

Inside NY Baseball

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Another up and down week on the field and a rough weekend in Boston! Yankees lose three of four to the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Yankees blow two late leads including Sunday’s game. Domingo German had a no-hitter going into the 8th inning and a 4-nothing lead only to watch the bullpen lose the game.

And in other news, it has been a strange week for the Mets. They played four day-five game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta won 3-5. Since the all star break, the Mets have not been able to pull away in the division since heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire