Inside NY Baseball: Yankees Stadium now seating at full capacity

(WTNH) — Big news in New York this week! Mets ace Jacob Degrom is leaving his start on Wednesday night after three perfect innings; the Mets are calling it shoulder soreness.

With a COVID update, Yankees stadium is now open at full capacity, this took into effect on Friday. Fans no longer have to show a negative COVID test or proof they have been vaccinated.

Mask guidelines remain the same; if you are fully-vaccinated, you do not need to wear one. Masks are still encouraged in bathrooms and the team store. Unvaccinated people will need to wear a mask at all times.

Yankees stadium will remain cashless, as they continue to only accept cards.