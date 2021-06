(WTNH) — This week on Inside NY Baseball, the Yankees have been batting catcher Gary Sanchez in the three-hole lately — and it seems to be working. Sanchez has hit third in the lineup four times, all in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Mets keep finding a way to hang on to the lead in the National League East. The injuries just keep coming — Starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi tore his UCL in his left elbow, Robert Gsellman is expected to be out until late August, and Juerys Familia’s hip issue.