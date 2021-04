(WTNH)– The Mets answered their catching concerns this off-season with the signing of veteran James McCann. A steady hand behind the plate, who embraces the responsibility of managing the pitching staff.

As Marysol Castro tells us in the video above his biggest play so far this year was a walk off throw out against the Rockies.

Next, in this weeks Press Pass, the Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore joins Rich Coppola to talk about the Mets so-so start to the season also in the video above.