(WTNH) — Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine has a great early memory of Thurman Munson. It happened in the summer of 1967 in the Cape Cod baseball league.

Valentine was between his junior and senior year in high school wearing #3 and playing centerfield for Yarmouth. Munson was a star college player for Kent State and was catching for Chatham. Valentine says their first encounter was ‘classic Munson’.