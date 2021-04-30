Inside NY Baseball: Catching controversy in the Bronx; This week’s schedule

(WTNH)– Do we have a catching controversy in the Bronx? With Gary Sanchez slumping, he’s been on the bench a lot lately in favor of backup Kyle Higashioka. We’ll take a look inside the numbers.

Let’s take a look at the week ahead for both teams.

First the Yankees: tomorrow afternoon they wrap up a three game set in the Bronx against Detroit. Off on Monday. Then the Astros come to town for three games. The homestand continues next weekend with a three game series against the Nationals.

As for the Mets: they wrap up their series in Philadelphia tomorrow night. Then to Saint Louis for four games with the Cardinals. Back home next weekend to host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

