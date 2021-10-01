Inside New York Baseball: Texas native closing in on the big leagues after Mets draft him first-round out of high school

Inside NY Baseball

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – Brett Baty has every intention of playing college baseball at the University of Texas on a free ride. Then, the Mets came along and made him a first-round draft pick in 2019, 12th overall.

It was life-changing money for the three-sport high school star, so he signed. Two years later, the Round Rock, Texas native is closing in on the big leagues.

Watch the video above for the full story.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19