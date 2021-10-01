Inside New York Baseball: Texas native closing in on the big leagues after Mets draft him first-round out of high school

(WTNH) – Brett Baty has every intention of playing college baseball at the University of Texas on a free ride. Then, the Mets came along and made him a first-round draft pick in 2019, 12th overall.
It was life-changing money for the three-sport high school star, so he signed. Two years later, the Round Rock, Texas native is closing in on the big leagues.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More Sports News
- Brady Returns: Take the poll, see fans’ predictions for Patriots-Bucs
- WNBA playoff semifinals all even, shifts to Chicago, Phoenix
- Sports books: Brady-Belichick showdown most heavily bet game
- Alabama, Ole Miss defenders don’t want repeat of shootout
- NWSL calls off weekend games after allegations against coach
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips