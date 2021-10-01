Inside New York Baseball: Texas native closing in on the big leagues after Mets draft him first-round out of high school

(WTNH) – Brett Baty has every intention of playing college baseball at the University of Texas on a free ride. Then, the Mets came along and made him a first-round draft pick in 2019, 12th overall.

It was life-changing money for the three-sport high school star, so he signed. Two years later, the Round Rock, Texas native is closing in on the big leagues.

Watch the video above for the full story.