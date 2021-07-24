Inside New York Baseball: Rich ‘Goose’ Gossage shares stories from his career

Inside NY Baseball

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — One of the many memorable appearances of Rich “Goose” Gossage during his Hall of Fame career was when Gossage threw the pitch to George Brett 38 years ago.

A career that started in the 70s and ended in the 90s. Gossage won a World Series title in 1978 with the Yankees. The same year New York came from 14 games behind the Red Sox — the catch and beat them in a one-game playoff.

Gossage recently spoke with Inside NY Baseball on his falling out with the Yankees front office and shared some great stories of his days in pinstripes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire