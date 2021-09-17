Inside New York Baseball: Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine reflects on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

(WTNH) – It was an emotional night last week at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of September 11, with the Yankees and Mets playing a Subway Series game.

Members of the 2001 Mets and Yankees attended the game as well as former managers Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine. They were front and center in a tribute to those who were lost, their families, and all of the first responders.

Valentine, who is currently running for the mayor of Stamford, did all he could 20 years ago to help the City of New York get through the pain of the attacks. He says last weekend brought back both good and painful memories.

