Inside New York Baseball: Aaron Loup has been a bright spot for the Mets this season

(WTNH) – There have been plenty of bright spots for the Mets this season. One of them, the year Aaron Loup has put together, has been their best pitcher.

Loup has been lights out, out of the bullpen. He’s 6 and 0. The lefty, with the side winding delivery, has a chance to finish the year with an ERA under one. He joined the Mets in 2021, after a career that started in Toronto, included stops in Philly, San Diego, and Tampa.

In his past 34 appearances, going back to July 5, he’s only given up one run. A 10-year big league vet, Loup says he’d like to be back in Queens next season.